Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

