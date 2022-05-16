Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €177.00 ($186.32) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.39 ($176.20).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €6.20 ($6.53) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €119.60 ($125.89). 43,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.86. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

