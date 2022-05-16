Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

