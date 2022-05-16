Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.