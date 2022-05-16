Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SKY opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

