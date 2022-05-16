Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Buys C$962,356.50 in Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.96. 77,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$397.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOT.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

