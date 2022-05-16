SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

SLRC stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SLR Investment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

