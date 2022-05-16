SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.84) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of S92 traded up €5.20 ($5.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €45.14 ($47.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($26.42) and a one year high of €50.90 ($53.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -68.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.27.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

