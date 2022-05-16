SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.39.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$29.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,961. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$28.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

