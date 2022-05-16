SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $155.70 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $622.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

