Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in April

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,058,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SMORF stock opened at 2.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.48. Smoore International has a twelve month low of 2.10 and a twelve month high of 5.25.

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

