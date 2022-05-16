Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFTF opened at $38.32 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

