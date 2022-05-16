Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SNPO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,615. The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million and a PE ratio of -24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Snap One has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap One by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 12.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

