So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,628. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

