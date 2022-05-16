Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.3 days.

Sodexo stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

