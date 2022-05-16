SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

