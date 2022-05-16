Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $37.24 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($46.84) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

