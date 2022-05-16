SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,952. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

