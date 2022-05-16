SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. 3,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

