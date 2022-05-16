SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.
Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. 3,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.87.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
