Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30).

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.