Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Solo Brands by 31.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

