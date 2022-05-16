Somers Limited Purchases 15,100 Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) Stock

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Rating) insider Somers Limited bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,065.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,124,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,408,742.68.

Terra Firma Capital stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.71. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.03, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.46. Terra Firma Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77. The company has a market cap of C$31.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 1.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, a real estate finance company, provides debt and equity solutions to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments.

