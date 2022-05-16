Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Buys $132,500.00 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi also recently made the following trade(s):

SONX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

