Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

