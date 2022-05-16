Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will post $17.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,034,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 259,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.43 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

