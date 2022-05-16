Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will post $17.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.43 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
