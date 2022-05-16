Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

