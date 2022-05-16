SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SP Plus by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

