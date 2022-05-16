Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.49 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 133.3% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

