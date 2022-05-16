Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.