Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

