Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 759,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
