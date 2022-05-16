SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
NYSE:STEW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.91. 5,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,258. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
