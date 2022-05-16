SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:STEW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.91. 5,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,258. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

