SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.11) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.33).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($2.94) on Monday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

