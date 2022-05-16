STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

STAA stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

