STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.