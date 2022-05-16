Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $222.00.

4/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00.

4/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00.

4/25/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $188.00.

4/20/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $184.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,652. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47.

Get Stanley Black & Decker Inc alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.