Stantec Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million.
Shares of STN opened at C$54.50 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.05 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.
In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,702,633.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.
About Stantec (Get Rating)
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
