Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

STN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

