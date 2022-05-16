Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
STMH stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
