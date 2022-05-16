STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STEP. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,766. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.