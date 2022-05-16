Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of BDGI stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,840. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$41.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.