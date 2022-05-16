Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $48.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $38.31 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

