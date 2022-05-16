Stifel Nicolaus Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,961. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

