Stifel Nicolaus Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.69% from the company’s current price.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE HWX traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.