Stifel Nicolaus Trims K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Target Price to C$50.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

K-Bro Linen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

