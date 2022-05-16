Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,900. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $458.07 million, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

