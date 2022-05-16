Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

