StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.50 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.