StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.50 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
