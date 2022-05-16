STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

