Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,248. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stratasys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.